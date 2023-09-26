Teaching Watertown students to rise up against bullying

Optimus Prime "transformed and rolled out" to Ohio Elementary School
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pair of iconic protectors of peace took a moment Tuesday from battling the Decepticons to deliver a message about bullying to students in the city of Watertown.

Optimus Prime, along with a surprise appearance from his buddy Bubblebee, “transformed and rolled out” to Ohio Elementary School, the first of three stops Tuesday in Watertown.

Prime’s message is to rise up against bullying in school.

Joe Fiduccia, the owner of Optimus is Here, travels the country spreading the Autobot’s message. He says he has spoken to more than 50,000 students, teaching them that they also can be “more than meets the eye.”

“It’s about the importance of rising up in their own way, and joining this very strong character Optimus Prime in this fight against bullies. It’s a message that they’ll never forget, because they’ll never forget the day the Transformers came to their school. So, my hope is that it will resonate with more than your typical few students,” said Fiduccia.

The pair made it to Ohio, North, and Sherman elementary schools on Tuesday and will be at Starbuck and Knickerbocker schools on Wednesday.

