Tomorrow’s Health: A better type 2 diabetes drug, baldness genes & ginger supplements

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scientists look at better treatments for male baldness and there’s a better way to treat type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

A better type 2 diabetes drug

There may be a more effective drug to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity than Semaglutide, the active ingredient in drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Analysis presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the study of Diabetes found tirzepatide is better for controlling blood sugar and weight loss.

Tirzepatide is only approved for treating type 2 diabetes, although several applications have been submitted seeking approval for weight loss.

Baldness genes

Scientists have identified rare genetic variants in five genes that are associated with baldness in men.

Researchers looked at the genetic sequences of more than 72,000 men in the U.K.

They hope the results lead to a better understanding of hair loss and improvements in treatment strategies.

Ginger supplements

Ginger supplements can help treat autoimmune diseases.

New research found taking a supplement for seven days boosted a type of white blood cell and helped the body control inflammation and clotting.

Scientists say this could be especially helpful for patients with autoimmune diseases fight lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and even COVID-19.

