Traffic advisory: Watertown’s East & Holcomb streets

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed through the end of the week.

East Street and Holcomb Street will be paved starting Tuesday. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday.

East Street will be closed from East Main Street to Moulton Street.

Holcomb Street will be closed from Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street.

People are encouraged to use other routes.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Aground, Seaway Traffic Stopped
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning
A section of Interstate-81 northbound is down to one lane as first responders work in the area.
Update: Fatal I-81 Motorcycle crash
Douglas Monroe
Man receives life sentence for raping & sexually abusing child
A Carthage man dies after a 3-vehicle crash Friday on State Route 3 in Black River.
Black River Fatal Crash

Latest News

Interim Ogdensburg city manager Andrea Smith during Monday night's city council meeting.
Smith warns Ogdensburg lawmakers after they fail to set tax cap hearing
Wake Up Weather
Amazing weather this week
A town of Wilna woman's home was damaged by a late-night fire on Boyd Road.
No one injured in town of Wilna fire
Ogdensburg city budget
Ogdensburg city budget