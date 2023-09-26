Traffic advisory: Watertown’s East & Holcomb streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed through the end of the week.

East Street and Holcomb Street will be paved starting Tuesday. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday.

East Street will be closed from East Main Street to Moulton Street.

Holcomb Street will be closed from Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street.

People are encouraged to use other routes.

