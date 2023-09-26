Watertown braces for changes in leadership positions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new Department of Public Works superintendent for Watertown.

Current assistant superintendent Brian MacCue will take over for Pat Keenan on October 28.

But there are many more changes coming to Watertown, including some leadership positions like city manager, city engineer, and mayor.

Mayor Jeff Smith believes there’s a driving force behind some job vacancies in Watertown.

“Never had this problem in my first 14 years of working in city government; only the past two years we had this problem,” he said.

Two years ago when he says Council Member Cliff Olney was elected.

City Manager Ken Mix announced Monday he was resigning at the end of the year, citing infighting and negative energy on council.

Meanwhile, the application for city engineer remains open until the end of October.

Smith says Olney’s behavior is likely deterring people from applying. But Olney says it’s just another one of the mayor’s narratives.

“I came in to make a difference, and what we see going on with the help of the other council members who voted along on the lines of what we have seen done. You look around the city and see everything that’s happening right now, the mayor says none of this would be possible if we bought the pool, the golf land,” said Olney.

Smith says he’s worried about the direction the city is going in. But come January 1, he’ll be off the hook. That will be an issue for the incoming mayor - either Sarah Compo Pierce or Lisa Ruggiero. Another change in leadership.

“We’ve lost quite a bit of institutional knowledge. People who have been there for a long time, especially with our city manager. So that will be a big void to fill, but I am optimistic that we will be able to fill those roles with people who are qualified,” said Compo Pierce.

“We went through, you know, several city managers over the years, and the city has always been able to work with that. We will have somebody else here at the helm at some point, so I think the city will always be in good hands,” said Ruggiero.

There will also be a change on council with two seats up for election.

