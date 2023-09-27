3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents and one from Brooklyn face drug charges.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was used on a home in the town of Oswegatchie on Tuesday evening.
Arrested were 44-year-old Patrick Martino and 36-year-old Ashley Fuller, both of Ogdensburg, along with 42-year-old Geoffery Peay of Brooklyn.
Police say they seized about 8 ounces of cocaine, 22 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials, and about $3,700 in cash.
All three are jailed without bail.
