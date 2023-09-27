Alton William “Ike” Guyette, 84 of Canton passed peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Highland Nursing Home) in Massena. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alton William “Ike” Guyette, 84 of Canton passed peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Highland Nursing Home) in Massena.

Ike was born April 5, 1939 in Canton, a son of the late Home and Peral (Martin) Guyette. He Attended Canton Schools. On October 30, 1962, Ike married Linda Ray at the Russell United Methodist Church, she predeceased him in 1986. Ike worked on building the St. Lawrence Seaway and retired from the Newton Falls Paper Mill. In 1991, Ike married Judy Clark with whom he shared 23 years with prior to her passing in 2014. In retirement, Ike drove money truck for Wells Fargo and was the code enforcement officer and tax assessor for the towns of Russell and Pierrepont for several years. He enjoyed hunting, especially at his camp in the Robinwood Hunting Club, travelling and riding his Harley. Ike was also a past member of the Pierrepont Fire Department and had his Airman’s Pilot License of which he was quite proud.

Ike is survived by two daughters, Robin Guyette and Michelle (Gary) Loop, step-son Jeffrey (Kim) Clark; grandchildren Alex Guyette, Allen Blackmer, Skyler Sanford and Elizabeth Clark, his longtime companion, Shirley Briggs and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Homer and Pearl, wives, Linda and Judy, he was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Lynne Miller and siblings, Ronald “Ronnie” Guyett, Gilbert " Gibby” Guyette, Lara “Larry” Guyette, Gail Guyette, Linda Guyette and Mary Guyette.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 beginning at 12:00 pm in the Chapel at Fairview Cemetery, 190 Miner Street, Canton. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm with burial to follow in the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Alton William “Ike” Guyette are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

