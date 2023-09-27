Blair T. Roethel, 65, of Ogdensburg

Blair T. Roethel, age 65 of Ogdensburg passed away on Monday Sept 25, 2023 at the Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Blair T. Roethel, age 65 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Saturday (Sept 30, 2023) at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.

Calling hour will be held on Friday (Sept 29, 2023) from 12:00-2:00pm & 4:00 -6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Blair passed away on Monday Sept 25, 2023 at the Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Liane; three sons Justin Roethel & his fiancee’ Danielle D’Angelo of Arizona, Ryan (Jocelyn) Roethel of Ogdensburg and Alec Roethel & his fiancee’ Alexis Grayson; grandchildren Karson, Brex & Baylor Roethel; step daughters Stephany (Mike) Ensor, Christianne Seguin & her fiancee’ Cody Bender and Jessica (David) DePatie all of Cornwall; step-grandchildren Vivica & Sylar Ensor, Casey Lee Seguin-Bender and Callie & Theodore DePatie; two sisters Laurel Lee Roethel & her husband Raymond Cutway of Ogdensburg, Rhonda Roethel & her companion Marsha Snyder of Lisbon; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Thomas & Laurel, an infant brother Thomas Roethel and a grandson Colton Roethel.

Blair was born on December 4, 1957 in Ogdensburg, a son of Thomas & Laurel (Blair) Roethel. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the Roethel’s Ogdensburg Business Institute.

During his career he worked at Jereck Subs, Shade Roller, Roethel Bus Tours prior to joining the Ogdensburg Fire Department 1983. He worked 38 years for the department and retired in 2021.

Blair enjoyed joking with friends and family, long rides with his wife Liane, boating on the St. Lawrence River and especially time spent with his beloved family. Blair was a 5th degree black belt and instructor for the American Kang Duk Won Club. His calm demeanor would never give that accomplishment away.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Center, 665 Elm Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

