Child care fee assistance expanded for NY military families

Daycare
Daycare(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A federal child care assistance program now recognizes New York state-licensed daycares and that means 48,000 New York state military families have more daycare providers to choose from.

The federal program is called Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood.

In the past families who qualified for financial assistance chose from daycares that were nationally accredited.

This change expands the options to include 15,000 child care providers licensed by the state.

New York is the first state to be accepted into the federal program.

The military fee assistance offsets the cost of child care for military families.

