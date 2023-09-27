Doris D. Armstrong, 76, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Doris D. Armstrong, 76, loving wife and mother, passed away on Friday, September 22nd, 2023 at her home. She died suddenly while preparing to be transported to a doctor’s appointment. Her husband Milton and and grandson Ethan were attending to her at the time of her passing, and she went quietly to sleep in Jesus.

Doris was born nee Smith in Brooklyn, NY at Kings County Hospital on November 11th, 1946.

Doris and Milton sired six children, twin girls Sharee and Renee who predeceased her. She leaves behind her husband Milton L. Armstrong of Antwerp, daughter Wanda White and sons Richard, Gregory, Milton, and Raheem, all of Watertown, sister-in-law Janice Hibbler of Watertown, grandson Ethan S. Grant who resided with the couple, and a host of other grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

Her husband and companion of sixty-two years is looking forward to reuniting with Doris at the coming of Jesus. Gouverneur Seventh Day Adventist Church was the home church of Doris.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th at 10:00 am at the Gouverneur Seventh Day Adventist Church.

