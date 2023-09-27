Fall foliage keeps tourists flocking to NY

Fall foliage
Fall foliage(Empire State Development)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Though summer has come and gone, tourism across New York isn’t over.

According to Empire State Development, autumn is the second-most popular season for tourism behind summer thanks to the state’s fall foliage from September through the beginning of November.

This weekend, the Adirondacks are expected to be near-peak meaning many may drive through the tri-country region before taking a look at the leaves.

“Basically any weekend between September and mid to early November, somewhere in New York state is at peak every weekend. So that really gives a great opportunity to get out there, wherever it is you want to travel,” said Ross Levi, executive director, New York State Division of Tourism.

Alexandria Bay is expected to be mid-point this weekend, while Lowville and Ogdensburg will show some more yellow and orange leaves.

Check out the fall foliage report.

