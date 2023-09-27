Frost advisories for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a chilly start.

Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. Some places could dip below freezing. That’s why there’s a frost advisory until 9 a.m. for the higher elevations of southeastern St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks.

It will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from 65 to 70 degrees.

Thursday will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny on Friday. Highs will be around 70.

Saturday is the last day September. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday is the first day of October. It will be sunny with highs in the muid-70s.

The warm weather continues into next week.

Monday and Tuesday will both by mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

