Frost advisories for some

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a chilly start.

Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. Some places could dip below freezing. That’s why there’s a frost advisory until 9 a.m. for the higher elevations of southeastern St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks.

It will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from 65 to 70 degrees.

Thursday will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny on Friday. Highs will be around 70.

Saturday is the last day September. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday is the first day of October. It will be sunny with highs in the muid-70s.

The warm weather continues into next week.

Monday and Tuesday will both by mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Freed, Seaway Traffic Resumes
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified
NACC Argonaut
Tuesday: NACC Argonaut freed
A town of Wilna woman's home was damaged by a late-night fire on Boyd Road.
No one injured in town of Wilna fire
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning

Latest News

Wednesday AM weather
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
A chilly start to Wednesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Amazing weather this week