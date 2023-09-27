Head-butting leads to assault charge

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man is accused of assault after he allegedly head-butted someone.

State police say 30-year-old Jeffrey Hamilton of Colton was in an argument with a family member on Number 9 Road in Colton on Monday when someone else tried to intervene.

Hamilton allegedly head-butted the second person in the face, who fell backwards and hit their head.

The alleged victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hamilton was charged with third-degree assault and aggravated family offense.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released.

