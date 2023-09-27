Highlights & scores: Boys’ Frontier League soccer action

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, soccer action was the main attraction on Tuesday.

It was a boys’ Frontier League soccer matchup in Dexter as General Brown hosted South Jefferson.

- Second half: It’s 3-1 Spartans when Miguel Sapena goes far corner for the tally, increasing the Spartans lead to 4-1.

- Less than a minute later it’s Teis Hegelund with the redirect that dents the back of the net. It’s 5-1 South Jeff.

- A bit later it’s Sapena with the blast that goes off the goalie’s hands and in. It’s 6-1 Spartans.

- Then it’s Jonas Larkin with the corner. Aiden Keller gets a head on it and splits the pipes and it’s 7-1 South Jeff.

- Nate Matteson closes out the scoring with the PK. It’s 8-1 South Jeff.

The Spartans beat General Brown 8-1.

The Cylcones hosted Indian River in another boys’ Frontier League soccer contest under the lights at Watertown High.

- First half: It’s 1-0 Watertown. Jack Rathbun is looking to add to the lead, but Warriors’ goalie Joseph Raap swats the shot away

- Then it’s Nico Spaziani with the blast that Raap cradles for the save

- The Warriors are looking to knot the score but Cyclones’ netminder Devin Connell makes the stop on the direct kick

Michael Lumbis and Kyle Daly each scored as Watertown blanked Indian River 2-0.

In Sackets Harbor, the Patriots squared off against Thousand Islands in another boys’ Frontier League meeting.

- Scoreless in the first: Jake Peters with a shot on goal that’s stopped.

- Thousand Islands with a chance, but Patriots’ goalie Spencer Oliva comes up with the save.

Peters would score two second-half goals as Sackets Harbor beat the Vikings 2-0.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Sackets Harbor 2, Thousand Islands 0

Alexandria 8, Beaver River 1

Lyme 4, Town of Webb 0

LaFargeville 5, South Lewis 2

Watertown 2, Indian River 0

South Jefferson 8, General Brown 1

Chateaugay 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Belleville Henderson 1, Copenhagen 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Hammond 3, Harrisville 1

Hermon-DeKalb 2, Heuvelton 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Indian River 82, South Jefferson 74

Watertown 108, Carthage 69

Lowville 92, Thousand Islands 74

Potsdam 100, Gouverneur 59

OFA 59, Massena 32

Canton 64, St. Lawrence Central 30

High school volleyball

OFA 3, Brushton-Moira 2

Indian River 3, Salmon River 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Tupper Lake 1

Malone 3, Canton 1

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 2, University of Ottawa 1

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 4, Watertown 1

