Howard Glen Robinson, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Howard Glen Robinson, born on January 24, 1946 in Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on September 25, 2023 at his home in Hendersonville, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Robinson; parents, Glen and Betty Robinson; grandson, Samuel Garmon, and several extended family members whom he loved deeply.

He is survived by his daughter Rebecca Garmon (Jesse) of Statesville, NC; daughter Stephanie Rhyne (Dave) of Clemson, SC; son Glen Robinson (Natalie) of Lynchburg, VA; his wife in heart, Alta Haggett of Kent, WA; sister Donna Ost (Ron) of Fredericktown, OH; brother Ed Robinson (Rita) of Palm Bay, FL; sister Nancy Hurst of Cherryville, NC; brother Steven Robinson (Rosemary) of Fenton, MO; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; fourteen nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends who loved him well.

Howard was a graduate of Lisbon Central School, Miner Institute, Canton ATC, and served as a Lance Corporal in the Marines (1964-1971), VMA 311 A4 attack squadron at Chulai, Vietnam. He was a successful business entrepreneur in NY and NC, and an active member of Bethel Wesleyan Church in Hendersonville, NC. He raised his family in Morley, NY, and used his God-given gifts to serve as an active leader in the Morley Wesleyan Church for many years. Our dad will be remembered for his wit and humor, his silly faces, creative stories, and random acts of kindness and generosity without the need for recognition. He followed the Lord for 53 years and has received eternity with Christ as his reward.

The funeral service and public visitation will be held at Bethel Wesleyan Church, 909 Tracy Grove Road, Flat Rock, NC 29731 on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Public visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

A burial service will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Morley Cemetery in Morley, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors and Bethel Wesleyan Church Backpack Program and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Howard G. Robinson.

