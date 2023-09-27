Irene A. Charlebois, 95, of Alexandria Bay

Irene A. Charlebois, 95, of North Crossmon Street, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday evening, September 24th. (Funeral Home)

ALEXABDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Irene A. Charlebois, 95, of North Crossmon Street, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday evening, September 24th.

She was born February 5, 1928, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Michael and Gladys Desormeau Palmer. She was educated in Watertown schools and married William G. Charlebois. Mr. Charlebois passed away on April 4, 1999.

Irene worked for over 30 years for the Hotel Woodruff, in Watertown.

She was a member of the San Antonio, Texas American Legion and volunteered at the Thousand Islands Thrift Store.

She is survived by a son, William G. Charlebois, Jr, two daughters, Candace Charlebois and Christine Charlebois, all of Alexandria Bay, a sister, Ann Romano, Syracuse, 2 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Besides her husband, William, she was predeceased by a son, David Charlebois and a brother, Richard Palmer.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

