Issues plague some AT&T cell customers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you live or work in the Watertown area and have an AT&T cell phone, you may have had trouble making calls or texts on Tuesday.

An AT&T representative says the antenna on a tower went down around noon.

Some customers have been able to send texts and use apps, but at very slow speeds.

At least some customers were able to make phone calls again by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The outage is expected to be fixed by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

