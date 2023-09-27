Massena relying on young players to step up this season

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena boys’ soccer team is currently two games above the .500 mark in league play.

The Raiders are incorporating some new faces into the lineup this season.

The Raiders are currently 4-2 this season. Massena is playing in the tough Central Division of the Northern Athletic Conference.

With the likes of Canton, OFA, Salmon River, and Malone, the Raiders will be tested game in and game out.

Optimism is high for Massena with Sal Perretta part of a talented group of players...

As far as the defensive end of the pitch, it’s a work in progress with the Raiders relying on a younger group of players to step up.

That being said, Massena is optimistic for success this season.

Once again, in order to accomplish that, the younger players will have to improve as the season goes along.

