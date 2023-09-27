Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is National Recovery Month.

Rachel Pitkin is a counselor with Samaritan Addiction Services. She says the month is designed to help support and bring awareness to people going through recovery and to break the stigma surrounding addiction.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She says help is available for people struggling with addiction and their family members.

Samaritan Addiction Services accepts walk-ins at their 1575 Washington Street office from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com or by calling 315-779-5060.

