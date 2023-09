WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Progress is being made on a new fast-food restaurant in Watertown.

Construction crews put up the frame for a new Taco Bell on the corner of Winthrop and State streets.

This is the second Watertown location for the fast food chain.

An old Greyhound bus station was razed in June to make way for the Taco Bell.

