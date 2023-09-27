Prices skyrocket for firefighter turnout gear

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The cost to enter a burning home is more expensive. Turnout gear for firefighters has increased double-digits in the past few years.

It’s more expensive to outfit a firefighter.

“Your helmet, hood, coat, pants, boot, gloves, face piece, air pack, bottle, and a radio. That’s your full ensemble,” said Captain Rich Little of the Watertown Fire Department.

Right now, the cost for turnout gear and a secondary set is about $18,000 per firefighter. Shared air packs and bottles cost an additional $10,000.

Last year, the Watertown Fire Department budgeted for an 8 percent price increase for turnout gear. It turns out it was 18 percent and it’s expected to go up again.

Little has heard the prices are up because of supply issues and a lack of workers.

“When you get to the end of the year, you’re still purchasing. So the end of last year, we were over 18 percent price increase because we’re budgeting two to three months prior,” said Little.

Last year, the Carthage Fire Department bought brand new turnout gear for all 20 of its members. A helmet was around $300, boots were around $600. That’s almost $1,000 per firefighter, and that’s just for helmets and boots.

“A pair of leather boots used to be around $400, upper 3s, and now it’s over $600 for a pair of boots. And that’s just boots,” said Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper.

He says it isn’t just turnout gear. Any equipment with the word fire before it, you can expect a sharp increase in costs.

“We actually have been working on the budget and it’s getting so tight right now. It’s always something. Even apparatus prices are out of this world,” he said.

A fire apparatus sales professional tells 7 News fire trucks are also up $100,000 from last year.

