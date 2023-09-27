Public hearing Wednesday on Hoveys Island plans

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - New plans for season stays on Hoveys Island won’t include more RV sites and residents can weigh in on the changes Wednesday at a public hearing.

Sun Communities had planned to expand its Association Island campground onto neighboring Hoveys Island by adding 168 RV sites there.

Henderson residents were upset it would put more RVs and campers on town roads.

Now, the town’s planning board is recommending allowing up to 117 cabins to be built on Hoveys Island and no RVs or similar vehicles.

The public hearing starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the town barn.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.