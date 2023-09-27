Public hearing Wednesday on Hoveys Island plans

Association Island
Association Island(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - New plans for season stays on Hoveys Island won’t include more RV sites and residents can weigh in on the changes Wednesday at a public hearing.

Sun Communities had planned to expand its Association Island campground onto neighboring Hoveys Island by adding 168 RV sites there.

Henderson residents were upset it would put more RVs and campers on town roads.

Now, the town’s planning board is recommending allowing up to 117 cabins to be built on Hoveys Island and no RVs or similar vehicles.

The public hearing starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the town barn.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Freed, Seaway Traffic Resumes
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified
NACC Argonaut
Tuesday: NACC Argonaut freed
Rising rent
Why’s the rent so high? A look at Watertown’s housing market

Latest News

Construction crews put up the frame for a new Taco Bell in Watertown.
New Taco Bell taking shape
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Daycare
Child care fee assistance expanded for NY military families
Fall foliage
Fall foliage keeps tourists flocking to NY