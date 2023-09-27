Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Freed, Seaway Traffic Resumes
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified
NACC Argonaut
Tuesday: NACC Argonaut freed
A town of Wilna woman's home was damaged by a late-night fire on Boyd Road.
No one injured in town of Wilna fire
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
French-American actor Sebastian Roche', right, joins SAG-AFTRA picketers outside the gates of...
Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actors await new negotiations
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police say 15 to 20 have been arrested