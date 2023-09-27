Taxpayers on Watertown street say they’re not getting city services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some Watertown residents say they are paying city taxes but not getting city services.

People living on the end of Cayuga Avenue on the city’s northside say they struggle with some basic city services like getting their trash picked up, plowing and a road that’s not paved.

“Believe it or not this is a beautiful part of Watertown right here, our neighbors love it, our kids love it, our grandkids love it, I mean it’s a beautiful quiet little - our own little neighborhood,” said resident Pam Mancino.

Pam and Chris Mancino have been residents for decades and have been paying city taxes each year. But they feel separated from city services because they live on the other side of a bridge. They say they don’t get access to city trash service or proper plowing.

“We’d like to get some services for the tax money that we do pay,” said Chris.

Their dead-end street is not paved.

“Like we don’t matter, like we are forgotten about, like, you go down Superior Street. There’s multiple dead ends down through Superior Street. Every one of those roads are paved,” said Chris.

Part of the road is covered with gravel. This was put down a couple of weeks ago.

The Mancinos say the city tends to do this every year around June. This year it got done in September shortly after the Mancinos and their neighbors sent out a letter to the city of Watertown.

When it snows a lot, they say they are left to fend for themselves.

“We sometimes are the last ones done, sometimes the other side of the bridge is plowed two three times before us,” said resident Katie Lane.

The residents attended a recent city council meeting hoping to find answers.

“How much money is going to come out of their budget to pave this road? Guess it will have to a few less flower pots up on the square, or maybe less money to spend on a golf course,” the Mancinos said.

Since the group went to the council meeting, the city working to address their complaints.

City Manager Ken Mix says a report is being put together so council can make decisions in the weeks to come.

