Town of Watertown proposes new water district

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is looking at forming a water district that could cost millions of dollars.

The town is proposing the new district along State Route 126 from Hunt Street to the town line.

Tuesday, the Jefferson County planning board reviewed the project.

This area includes more than 100 properties and businesses.

The goal is to provide water with better pressure.

“i think there are water pressure issues as you go up State Street hill,” senior county planner Andy Nevin said. “The town is seeking funds to fund the district and keep it affordable for residents. We always try to support these things that obviously help people’s quality of life.”

Nevin says this is not the first time the town has tried to form this water district.

It will now seek funding to make it happen.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.