Town of Watertown proposes new water district

The town of Watertown is proposing a new water district along State Route 126.
The town of Watertown is proposing a new water district along State Route 126.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is looking at forming a water district that could cost millions of dollars.

The town is proposing the new district along State Route 126 from Hunt Street to the town line.

Tuesday, the Jefferson County planning board reviewed the project.

This area includes more than 100 properties and businesses.

The goal is to provide water with better pressure.

“i think there are water pressure issues as you go up State Street hill,” senior county planner Andy Nevin said. “The town is seeking funds to fund the district and keep it affordable for residents. We always try to support these things that obviously help people’s quality of life.”

Nevin says this is not the first time the town has tried to form this water district.

It will now seek funding to make it happen.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Freed, Seaway Traffic Resumes
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified
NACC Argonaut
Tuesday: NACC Argonaut freed
A town of Wilna woman's home was damaged by a late-night fire on Boyd Road.
No one injured in town of Wilna fire
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Frost advisories for some
Gavel
Wilna town court cancelled
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: Expect delays across Watertown
Wednesday AM weather
Wednesday AM weather