Traffic advisories: Expect delays across Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction could delay traffic on several Watertown streets starting Wednesday.

Keyes Avenue and Ten Eyck Street will be open to local traffic only. They’re expected to reopen to all traffic by Friday.

Washington Street will be reduced to one lane traffic between Keyes Avenue and Winslow Street. Washington will reopen to two-lanes each day at 5 p.m.

Crews are continuing construction and sewer replacement projects on Washington street. Construction is expected to be completed by October 20.

Part of Massey Street will have reduced lanes and part of Coffeen Stret will be closed completely on Wednesday.

Crews will pave Massey between Clinton and Coffeen streets and traffic will be confined to two lanes. Coffeen will be closed between Court Street and Black River Boulevard.

Detour signs and flaggers will be used to direct traffic. Drivers should avoid these areas if they can.

