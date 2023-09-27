Woman accused of welfare fraud

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of receiving nearly $30,000 in public assistance she wasn’t entitled to.

Court papers allege that 23-year-old Nikkia Ballenger listed her household income incorrectly in applications each year from 2018 to 2023.

She allegedly received $28,786.80 in SNAP, temporary assistance, and HEAP benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services she didn’t qualify for.

Ballenger was charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree welfare fraud, misuse of food stamps, and third-degree grand larceny.

