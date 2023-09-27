Woman accused of welfare fraud

Handcuffs, money
Handcuffs, money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of receiving nearly $30,000 in public assistance she wasn’t entitled to.

Court papers allege that 23-year-old Nikkia Ballenger listed her household income incorrectly in applications each year from 2018 to 2023.

She allegedly received $28,786.80 in SNAP, temporary assistance, and HEAP benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services she didn’t qualify for.

Ballenger was charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree welfare fraud, misuse of food stamps, and third-degree grand larceny.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence Seaway
Ship Freed, Seaway Traffic Resumes
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Buggy crash survivors released from hospital, victims identified
NACC Argonaut
Tuesday: NACC Argonaut freed
A town of Wilna woman's home was damaged by a late-night fire on Boyd Road.
No one injured in town of Wilna fire
Ken Mix
Watertown City Manager Resigning

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Frost advisories for some
The town of Watertown is proposing a new water district along State Route 126.
Town of Watertown proposes new water district
Gavel
Wilna town court cancelled
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisories: Expect delays across Watertown