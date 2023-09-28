An update on Watertown’s Flynn Pool construction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work on Watertown’s Flynn Pool is well underway.

“Things are progressing nicely,” said Watertown Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller. “They’ve got the floor, it’s poured. Soon we’ll be working on the shell roof and some interior.”

Over the past few months, workers have been toiling away on a full-scale reconstruction of the Flynn Pool: pouring stones, laying rebar, and sawing wood to the correct size.

But with cold weather likely on the horizon, the clock is ticking.

“We’ll take the weather we’ve got today (Thursday). The upcoming forecast looks good, so we’ll work as long as possible outdoors. It’s hard to say,” Weller said.

Work will continue even when things get chilly. It just won’t be outdoors. The bathhouse is still in-need of extensive renovation. Renovation that likely will take place during the winter.

“Well there’s gonna be a lot of the furnishings, finishes, the HVAC, and just the renovation of the interior,” Weller said.

Since it’s inception, Watertown City Council Members Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney, and Pat Hickey have supported the project.

Others have said the nearly $4 million cost was a waste of money. Now that the project is underway Ruggiero said she’s optimistic.

“I’m very excited to see the progress that they’re making. I know since that last month we’ve had some really good weather so they can make headway on that,” she said.

Like the Thompson Park Pool, the new Flynn Pool with feature a splash pad, albeit a smaller one.

Construction is set to wrap up in May. Folks Could be swimming as early as June.

