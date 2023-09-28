The Exorcist is 50 Years Old!

Notorious! Frightening! Legendary!
See it on the big screen and be scared properly.
See it on the big screen and be scared properly.(Fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A Fathom event on the big screen at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall, Watertown.

Sunday October 1 at 4:00 and 7:30 pm

Wednesday, October 4 at 7:00 pm

One of the biggest box office hits of all time. One of only a handful of horror films to be nominated for best picture, 10 Oscar nominations in all, winning two! Everything works in this classic; editing, acting, directing, sound and the incredible cinematography form Owen Roizman

The Exorcist is back and more terrifying than ever. Don’t miss the newly remastered extended director’s cut back on the big screen for two days only.

The 50th anniversary celebration will feature an exclusive tribute to Director William Friedkin from Ben Mankowitz as well as a featurette unearthing the bone-chilling secrets of The Exorcist’s Georgetown filming locations as they transform through time.

