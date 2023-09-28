Feeling like summer by the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have above-average temperatures and dry conditions throughout the 7-day forecast.

By the weekend, it will look more like summer than the early part of fall.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Skies cloudy up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs also in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

