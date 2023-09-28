Fitness with Jamie: Changing up the Pilates routine

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us Pilates-based exercises that add a wall for additional resistance — and a little variety. She got the idea from social media, where the technique is becoming a fad.

The exercises are designed for beginners but can be used by anyone who wants a challenge, or just wants to change up their routine.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Rising rent
Tenant: ‘I cried myself to sleep’ over higher rent
Bullets
Local lawmakers applaud U.S. Supreme Court conference on NY ammo law
Construction crews put up the frame for a new Taco Bell in Watertown.
New Taco Bell taking shape

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: A better type 2 diabetes drug, baldness genes & ginger supplements