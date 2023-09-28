Fitness with Jamie: Changing up the Pilates routine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us Pilates-based exercises that add a wall for additional resistance — and a little variety. She got the idea from social media, where the technique is becoming a fad.

The exercises are designed for beginners but can be used by anyone who wants a challenge, or just wants to change up their routine.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.