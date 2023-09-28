Friends & strangers raise money for Amish family after fatal buggy crash

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A community helping a community.

After a buggy crash, which killed two boys and injured four others, the need was there to raise money for the Amish family, especially with the colder weather coming.

Though not everyone knew the family involved in the crash, plenty of people in the surrounding communities are showing their support for the Slabaugh family. Four of them were injured, and two young sons, Ananais and Andy, died.

“It’s just a really bad tragedy, and the last thing they need to worry about is how they are going to pay bills, you know, pay for firewood and stuff like that in the winter,” said Josh Brubaker, a friend of the Slabaugh’s. “It’s nothing that will reverse what happened, but it’s something that hopefully will make it a little easier.”

The crash happened on County Route 2 last Wednesday afternoon, when a white pickup truck hit the back of the buggy. Police said the driver was distracted. No charges have been filed.

Seeing the family was in need, Josh Brubaker, along with Ron Thomson, helped organize the fundraising efforts. So far, more than $20,000 has been given to the family.

“The vast majority of the people don’t have a personal relationship (with the Slabaugh’s), so this was a way for them to say they’re sorry, and that they will like to be able to help out,” Thomson said.

Ananias and Andy’s funerals were held last Sunday up the road from one of the Slabaugh’s relatives home. The woman driving the truck that hit the buggy, Charlene Kring, was invited to attend.

Charlene and her family did attend, and Kring’s mother tells 7 News the Amish community has been very forgiving, and that is helping them through this emotional time.

