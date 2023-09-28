Henderson residents divided over Hovey’s Island proposal

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - New plans for a town of Henderson island won’t include more RV sites, but some residents are still unhappy with the proposed changes.

After pushback from residents over Sun Outdoors’ plan to expand its Association Island campsites with 168 RV sites on Hovey’s Island, a different idea for expansion is being proposed.

The proposed expansion plan includes the addition of up to 117 cabins, a dock with up to 10 slips, a possibly 3,000-square-foot community center, a variety of recreational facilities, and no RVs or similar vehicles allowed.



“The town’s concerned about the road traffic out there, about the construction traffic out there, but then again we’ve had homes that have been constructed out there as well that’s had some of this,” town Supervisor Ed Glaser said. “I know this is a bigger development than we’re all used to.”

“We believe that trying to cut back on the number of units that can be operated on this site is a way to help the town recognize the number of people who have been here week after week after week expressing their concern,” town planning board member Bob Whiteman said.

While the town considers the new proposal a compromise, some Henderson residents do not agree.

“I’m very concerned that they’re not going to operate that facility responsibility,” David Poulin said. “They’re clearly taking profits, and not doing the other side of the equation, being a responsible business and operating within the environmental law.”

“An additional 117 residences on that road is too much, it is unacceptable, and the road cannot handle that much traffic in its current state,” resident Grayson Walton said. “I’ve heard no proposals to what fixes are in the process for this road.”

Other residents feel the proposed Hovey’s Island expansion is vital to the future of the town.

“There’s enough safeguards in place and hoops that they have to jump through in compliance factors that I feel the development will be done as an asset to this community,” Pete Price said.

“Now you’re going to get revenue tax for the cabins, and revenue tax for the properties,” David Perry said. “This is a win-win for people that live 10 miles from here, 20 miles from here that are still in the town.”

The town is reminding residents that Wednesday night’s proposal is only a recommendation from the planning board, and decisions are being made.

Residents have until the town’s next scheduled meeting, October 10, to make a comment for the record.

