Highlights & scores: College & high school soccer, plus high school volleyball

(WWNY) - College and high school soccer along with high school volleyball were on the local sports docket on Wednesday.

Jefferson Community College hosted Genesee in women’s soccer on Wednesday,

- Keeley Cooney comes up with a save for JCC.

- With the score 1-0 visitors, Ryleigh Colvard weaves her way through the Genesee defense and slips one in past the goalkeeper, tying the game at 1.

- Jenna Netto then dents the back of the net, making her grandparents Joann and Jay St. Croix happy. The score is 2-1 at this point.

Final score: Jefferson 5, Genesee 1.

It was Canton and Ogdensburg in a battle of unbeatens in the boys’ soccer Northern Athletic Conference Central Division.

- The Golden Bears are up 1-0 when Ryan Jones rattles a shot off the crossbar. Saverio Sergi’s second chance goes over the net.

- Off a restart, Tyler Sovie launches the ball on-net. Canton keeper Jackson Ames grabs the shot.

- Ethan Francey chips a shot on goal. Ian Rose comes away with the save.

- Francey again with a sharp shot. Rose comes up big with kick save.

- On another restart, Francey dumps the ball in the crease. Jones, unmarked, taps the ball past Rose for his second goal of the game.

The Golden Bears shut out the Blue Devils 2-0.

Malone was at Potsdam for another Central Division matchup.

- John Duffy with a turnaround shot on goal. Malone goalie Elijah Henning with the fingertip save.

- Seconds later, Potsdam’s Theo Hughes tips the ball just inside the right goalpost, tying the game 1-1.

- From the corner kick, Duffy drops the ball in the crease. Theo Hughes settles the ball and, this time, slips the ball inside the left post.

- Duffy tees-up another corner kick, knocked off the crossbar. Will Sullivan tucks home the loose ball. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.

Duffy also netted a late goal, as Potsdam upended Malone 4-1.

Potsdam hosted Chateaugay in NAC volleyball

Potsdam outlasted the Bulldogs in a five-set marathon, winning the first set 25-21 and third set 25-23.

Chateaugay won 25-19 and 25-15 in the even sets. Potsdam captured its first league win 15-11 in the final set.

For the Sandstoners, Lizzie Davidson had 7 aces and 5 kills, Taylor Murray contributed 5 kills, and Alivia Gilson dished up 19 assists.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 2, Belleville Henderson 0

Copenhagen 2, Sackets Harbor 0

Beaver River 5, Thousand Islands 0

Watertown 8, Carthage 4

Lowville 2, General Brown 0

Indian River 5, South Jefferson 0

Brushton-Moira 4, Tupper Lake 1

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Madrid-Waddington 0

St. Regis Falls 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Chateaugay 2, St. Lawrence Central 0

Westmoreland 3, Sandy Creek 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Canton 2, OFA 0

Potsdam 4, Malone 1

Massena 2, Salmon River 1

Edwards-Knox 2, Morristown 1

Gouverneur 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 3, Skidmore 1

SUNY Cortland 6, SUNY Potsdam 1

SUNY Poly 2, SUNY Canton 0

Genesee 2, Jefferson 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Cortland 2, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Poly 4, SUNY Canton 0

Jefferson 5, Genesee 1

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Potsdam 3, Chateaugay 2

Girls’ high school tennis

General Brown 3, Copenhagen 2

Watertown 5, Immaculate Heart 0

Carthage 4, Beaver River 1

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.