Sep. 28, 2023
Jon Lee Grant, 77, of Brownville passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jon Lee Grant, 77, of Brown Blvd passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

There will be a memorial Mass at 10 AM on Monday, October 2, 2023 at Holy Family Church, followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. A celebration-of-life gathering will follow burial at the Italian American Club on Bellew Ave., Watertown.

Born on September 2, 1946, Jon was the son of James and Rose (Mistersaro) Grant. He was a dedicated fireman with the City of Watertown Fire Department for many years.

Dad finally left us after too long a period of pain and hurt. For that, we give thanks to the Lord. A few measly words are insufficient to describe the impression Jon made on so many of us. He was a husband, dad, brother, papa, cousin, life-long pal, brother, and firefighter. He would later become a memorable patient, local restaurant regular, and companion (Rita) to a most loving and caring soul.

Dad wore many different hats in life, and no one can be sure which one he is wearing now. Perhaps it’s his baseball cap while he shows off his smooth lefty toss, or maybe his patriotic Army Reservist hat. He could be wearing his fishing cap while he enjoys the lake, or his wool hunting cap while he awaits another shooter at his favorite old stump watch on the Hill. Perhaps too, he has donned his everyday hat, the one he wore for everyday things like ensuring there was nothing he couldn’t live without at the store, checking on the well-being of his sons and grandchildren, or playing Briscola with the fellas at the Club…maybe he had an important Bocce match.

Survivors include two sons, Gregory Grant and Jamie Harris of Cicero and Keith and Corey Grant of Watertown; grandchildren, Victoria Grant, Jacob Grant, Leah Grant, Cole Grant, and Francesca Grant; a brother, Joseph (Christine) Grant of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Christine, in 2012, a brother, James “Jim” Grant and a sister, JoAnn Urban.

Dad, keep on smiling you tough bastard, as you enjoy moments with Mom, Uncle Jim, Uncle Dave, Aunt Joanne, and many others. I never told you how much of an incredible source of strength, perseverance, and toughness you were for everyone while you hurt so much but kept on smiling. Rest in peace.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

