Linda M. Portolese, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Portolese, age 69 of Massena, was called by the Lord to be at peace in heaven on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Linda is survived by her son Paul Rochefort (Jessalyn), grandson Easton, brother Mark Cummings (Sherry), sister Kathy Mailhot (Steve), nephews; Jason Cummings (Claudia), Matt Cummings, Michael Mailhot, John-Paul Mailhot, and niece Maddy Mailhot. She was predeceased by her husband Tom Portolese and her parents Gary and Dolores (Dodie) Cummings.

Linda was born in Bettendorf, Iowa on December 16, 1953 to parents Gary and Dodie Cummings. The family moved to Massena in her teenage years where she spent the majority of her life. During this time she raised her son Paul, and met and married Tom Portolese. Together they were right by each other’s side for over 23 years. She had a long career at the Social Services office in Canton before retiring in 2013.

Tom and Linda split their retirement years between Wilson Hill and Naples, Florida where they supported and loved each other throughout their time together. They were often sitting on the deck enjoying the St. Lawrence River views together and especially loved sharing their home with family and friends. Gardening brought Linda joy which was evident by the many beautiful flowers surrounding their homes. She was active in Naples, Florida and spent time with a circle of friends at the pool and enjoyed neighborhood events.

Linda will be remembered for her strength and devotion to family and lifelong friends. Family was most important to Linda, and nothing brought more joy to her than spending time with and spoiling everyone, most notably her grandson Easton. His two favorite places became Naples, Florida and Wilson Hill after spending time there with his Mimi. Fostering his love for boats, she sent daily ship photos to Easton.

Linda brought many smiles and wonderful memories to those honored in knowing her. Her absence will leave a great void as a mom, sister, aunt, Mimi, and friend. Linda was a double lung transplant recipient and cancer survivor which allowed her 4 extra cherished years with her family, friends, and especially her grandson Easton. In Linda’s honor, please consider; a donation to the American Cancer Society, registering as an organ donor, or offering a blood or plasma donation.

Calling hours will occur Friday October 6 from 4-7pm at Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday October 7 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Massena with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be invited to the Gristmill restaurant for a luncheon following the service.

Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.Phillipsmemorial.com.

