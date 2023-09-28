Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence River is used for recreation, and shipping, but earlier in September, court papers allege it was used for human smuggling.

A man named Hau Trong Tran is accused of illegally smuggling three Vietnamese citizens into the United States.

According to court documents, on September 8th, U.S. Border Patrol agents, along with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a possible smuggling that was occurring around Morristown.

At around 8:30 p.m., agents saw a boat drop off three people, and as the boat went back to Canada, the three people loaded into a black Chrysler Pacifica and started West on State Route 37.

A Border Patrol agent waited at a closed down gas station until the vehicle passed by. Soon, two federal cars and two St. Lawrence County Sheriff cars were following the Pacifica.

It was about a mile down the road, at the intersection of Route 37 and Route 58, that authorities pulled over the vehicle to execute a traffic stop.

Court documents identified the driver as Hau Trong Tran, who told agents he was a U.S. citizen, naturalized in 2018. However, the court documents state Tran lives in Rochester and is under home confinement, with electronic monitoring.

According to court documents, the three passengers of the Pacifica had passports from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, along with Canadian visas. None had proper documentation to be in the United States.

Authorities said when questioning the Vietnamese citizens, they were told the smugglers were going to be paid, in one case, $13,000 to get them into the country.

If found guilty, Tran could face up to ten years in prison.

