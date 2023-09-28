Maria “Mary” Varney, 77, of Carthage passed away peacefully on the evening of September 27th, 2023, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. (Source: funeral home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Maria “Mary” Varney, 77, of N. Main Street passed away peacefully on the evening of September 27th, 2023, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Maria was born on November 2nd, 1945, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of the late John Signor and Madeline Butler. She graduated from Hudson Falls High School where she was Head Majorette. Later, she graduated from Howell’s Business College in Gainesville, Florida where she was on the President’s list. Later, she attended Santa Fe Junior College for Nursing where she was also on the President’s list, the Dean’s list, and a member of Beta Sigma PHI Sorority. While in Florida, she attended the University of Florida.

She worked as a copywriter for WDHV radio station for a time. In 1990 she graduated from Riley Institute in Brunswick, Georgia with a degree in Computer Programming where she was Valedictorian, and later worked for a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia.

Before and during her schooling, she modeled in New York, Gainesville, Orlando, and Miami. Maria spent ten years as a private nurse for a disabled veteran in Brunswick and was also a treatment nurse at Saint Simons Island in Georgia for a short time.

In 1991, she married Adrian Varney in Fair Haven, Vermont. The couple moved to Parishville where they lived for two years before settling in Carthage, New York. Maria and Adrian wrote poems for each other that became published internationally. Mr. Varney predeceased her on March 3rd, 2015.

Maria was a lover of life and learning; she enjoyed studying theology, medicine, and literature. Her favorite pastimes included listening to music, dancing, cooking, reading, and watching sports. She loved the ocean and the freedom and unpredictability that it represents. The most important thing in her life, though, was her love for God and her family.

Survivors include three sons; Charles V. Roberts Jr. of Homosassa, Florida; Troy V. Roberts of St. Petersburg, Florida; and John Edward Dane Roberts of Gainesville, Florida; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; a nephew; and several cousins that live out of state. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Adrian; a sister, Bobbie Parrish; and a grandson, Joshua Vincent Roberts.

In lieu of donations, Maria asks that in her memory, you do something nice for someone every day and be kind to each other.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Maria’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maria Mary Varney, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.