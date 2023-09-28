Murder Mystery at Boldt Castle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

WPBS-TV is excited to bring you the social event of the season!

Join Miss Scarlet and the Duke and the cast of the Butler Did It Players to solve The Case of the Broken Heart at the world-famous Boldt Castle on Heart Island! Saturday, September 30th from 6-9pm, dress in your finest period costumes and try to solve the mystery. Costumes are highly encouraged, but not required. Dress code is evening dress casual. The clever guest who solves the mystery will receive an overnight stay and breakfast, at Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay, courtesy of the resort!

General admission tickets $100.00/pp- WPBS Members $95/pp– includes hot hors d’ouevres buffet and two drink tickets (21 and over), transportation to Boldt Castle and admittance to the show. Boat departs the Alexandria Bay dock at 6:15pm sharp. Please note this event does not include a full sit-down dinner. Due to the nature of this event, we ask that all attendees should be 18 and over. Catering by 24 Carrots Catering.

Tickets only available through WPBS. Please register on our website using the link below or call 315-782-3142 ext 220. Tickets are limited!

https://www.wpbstv.org/event/miss-scarlet-the-duke-boldt-castle-murder-mystery-event/

