Search for new Lowville village police chief underway

The Lowville village police department.
The Lowville village police department.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s search for a new village police chief is drawing in applicants.

According to information from a recent village board meeting, there are five applicants for village police chief.

Interviews will happen before the end of the month.

Chief Randy Roggie retired at the end of June amid a state investigation into misconduct, charges he has pleaded not guilty to.

Former Lewis County Sheriff Michael Tabolt is acting chief until the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of welfare fraud
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Rising rent
Tenant: ‘I cried myself to sleep’ over higher rent
Bullets
Local lawmakers applaud U.S. Supreme Court conference on NY ammo law
Construction crews put up the frame for a new Taco Bell in Watertown.
New Taco Bell taking shape

Latest News

An old sawmill in the town of Stockholm burned down after a fire Wednesday evening.
Town of Stockholm sawmill burns down after Wednesday fire
New York state has released its annual tourism report, and in 2022, the Thousand Islands region...
Annual state report shows Thousand Islands tourism is on the rise
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (1) avoids a tackle by Army linebacker Leo Lowin (31)...
Unbeaten Syracuse has chance to get off to 5-0 start in hosting slumping ACC rival Clemson
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Changing up the Pilates routine