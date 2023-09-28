Search for new Lowville village police chief underway

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s search for a new village police chief is drawing in applicants.

According to information from a recent village board meeting, there are five applicants for village police chief.

Interviews will happen before the end of the month.

Chief Randy Roggie retired at the end of June amid a state investigation into misconduct, charges he has pleaded not guilty to.

Former Lewis County Sheriff Michael Tabolt is acting chief until the end of the year.

