Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Those leaves are starting to change

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We asked for fall foliage pics and you responded!

It’s still a little early as the leaves start to change colors but there are some colorful parts of the north country.

Jaime Martin sent in her two lovely little pups, Kye and Luca, as they enjoyed a fall hike.

Another pup, Leo, is playing with owner Braxtyn in Harrisville.

Steve Anderson in Carthage is known to send in the prettiest drone landscapes.

Aleesha Marra on the Tug Hill shows us the early signs of fall at the Whetstone Gulf Reservoir.

Lastly, a green shot in the town of Croghan. Nick Montalbano snapped some pics. It won’t be long before more colors come into the scenery.

Thanks to everyone who hit Send It To 7. Keep the foliage pics coming to be featured next week.

Check out our Fall Foliage and Pics of the Week galleries below.

