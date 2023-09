WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will continue to dominate our weather. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the 40′s.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 70′s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 70.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the middle 70′s.

