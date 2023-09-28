Town of Stockholm sawmill burns down after Wednesday fire

An old sawmill in the town of Stockholm burned down after a fire Wednesday evening.
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - An old sawmill in St. Lawrence County has burned to the ground after a fire Wednesday evening.

Officials said the fire was reported around 7 p.m. on Duddy Road in the town of Stockholm.

West Stockholm Fire Chief Torey Russell said firefighters remained on scene until about 1:30 a.m.

West Stockholm Fire Department, and several surrounding departments responded.

“We had twenty members from West Stockholm and we joined by probably and addition fort to fifty,” Russell said.

Russell said no one was in or around the structure during the fire. The mill did have insurance coverage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

