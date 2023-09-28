Tractor trailer hauling silage catches fire in town of Russell

A tractor trailer hauling silage caught fire Thursday afternoon in the town of Russell.
A tractor trailer hauling silage caught fire Thursday afternoon in the town of Russell.(Jennifer Steele)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A tractor trailer hauling silage caught fire Thursday afternoon in the town of Russell.

Officials responded to County Route 17 at around 12:30.

Video sent through Send It To 7 shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Russell and Hermon fire departments responded.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

