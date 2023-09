WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will begin on Watertown’s Coffeen Street on Thursday.

Crews will begin by paving the section from Massey Street to the railroad tracks.

Paving on the rest of the street will continue into next week.

Traffic will be detoured intermittently onto side streets.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

