Watertown Noon Rotary Calendars are on sale

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club’s Rewards Calendar is on sale now.

Calendar chair Michelle Carpenter says the money raised by the calendars lets the club accomplish such things as community-wide tree plantings, enhancements at Thompson Park, partial funding of the Thompson Park splash pad, funding the fitness trail and pavilion at the park, and local school scholarships.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The calendars are available for sale at the Watertown AAA or by emailing noonrotarycalendar@gmail.com.

Calendars are $10 apiece and include chances to win prizes. They include scenic photos submitted by high school students from Jefferson and Lewis counties. This year’s theme is “Life in the North Country.”

Submissions are being sought for next year’s calendar. That theme is Thompson Park and Zoo New York. Call 315-836-1363 for more information.

