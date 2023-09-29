After today, we’ll have several days of sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some areas — primarily in Lewis County — could see a rain shower or two today.

Otherwise, it will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees.

Clouds start clearing out by evening. That continues overnight. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

The weekend — and next week — are looking very nice.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

Monday through Thursday will be sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s all four days.

