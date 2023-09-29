Alice C. Miller-Berry, 90, of Gouverneur

Alice C. Miller-Berry, age 90, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Unity Hospital in Rochester. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be two hours of calling hours on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. There will be no funeral service. Condolence may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Alice was born on July 9, 1933 in Black Creek, NY to the late Aubert and Ruth (Camp) Burgess. She attended school in Wellsville, NY. Alice married Earl Joseph Miller on March 24, 1950. He passed away on June 16, 1979. She married James F. Berry on June 11, 1995. He passed away on July 27, 2017.

Alice worked as a bus monitor for the Gouverneur Central School Bus Garage for many years. She had previously worked as a nurses’ aide at Clifton-Fine and E.J. Noble Hospitals. Alice enjoyed reading, doing search word books and going to Bingo.

Surviving is a son, Steven E. Miller of Gouverneur; two daughters, Sheryl E. Simmons of Gouverneur and Sally E. Holland of Rochester; a brother, Dale Burgess of Wellsville, NY; Betty Smith who was like another daughter; her husband, Jim’s children, Diamond, Jimmy and Dee and her 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Alice is predeceased by her two husbands; two sons, Stewart E. Miller and Samuel E. Miller; a son-in-law, Herbert L. Simmons; three brothers, John, Lewie and Ernie Burgess; two sisters, Betty Solcum and Mary Solcum; a granddaughter, Dawn Miller and a grandson, Danny Miller.

