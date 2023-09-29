Almost time for 3rd Annual Pumpkin Derby

Third Annual Pumpkin Derby
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Decorate a pumpkin, put it on four wheels, then race it downhill.

That’s the goal of the Third Annual Pumpkin Derby. Organizer Teri Walters was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about it.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The derby is on Saturday, October 7, on Rand Drive in Watertown.

Registration is at 10 a.m. The event itself starts at 11 a.m.

It costs $10 to enter.

Email greatpumpkinderby@gmail.com for more information.

