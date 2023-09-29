Art Show at the Remington Museum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 New York State Juried Art Exhibition will open on Saturday, September 30, with a reception from 2 to 4 pm. The public is invited to come and meet the artists at the reception and to see their excellent work. Entry to the New York State Juried Art Exhibit is $10, or is included in general admission to the Museum.

For this exhibition, juror Rachael Marne Jones selected 43 works to be in the show, including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and mixed media works. Jones states, “I was delighted by the variation of work. Careful consideration was taken to curate an exhibition of works that responded well to one another, while still showcasing the breadth of talent evident in upstate New York. Thank you to all the artists who submitted their artwork, it was a pleasure to see what you all have been working on!”

The exhibition will be on display during the Museum’s fall season, continuing through into the new year and ending on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Many of the works on display will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The exhibit will have an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org.

The artists in the exhibition are: Carol Backus, Waddington; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam; Steven Cobb, Massena; Laura Fantini, Brooklyn; Phil Gallos, Saranac Lake; Sandra Hildreth, Saranac Lake; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon; Gary Larsen, Edinburg; Jeff Lazovik, DeKalb Junction; Nan Lazovik; DeKalb Junction; Diane E. Leifheit, Paul Smiths; Barry Lobdell, Saranac Lake; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur; Janell McNeil, Ogdensburg; John Morrow, Ogdensburg; Lynda Mussen, Peru; Lynda Naske, Johnstown; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton; Nancy Orologio, Norwood; Beverly Patchin, Lisbon; Lynne Reichhart, Rome; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg; Kristen L. Rozelle, Norwood; Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake; Catherine LaPointe Vollmer, Potsdam; Raymond Whalen, South Colton; Janet Marie Yeates, Northville; Laurence D. Zuckerman, Potsdam.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.