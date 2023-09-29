Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 415 million miles from Earth.(NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building block of life may exist inside one of Jupiter’s icy moons called Europa.

Europa is one of several ocean worlds in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist.

In findings published earlier this month, two independent teams of astronomers used the James Webb space telescope to observe the frozen surface of Europa.

Their analysis revealed an abundance of carbon dioxide in one specific region.

While Europa may contain twice as much ocean water as Earth, scientists have long questioned whether Europa’s ocean contains carbon and other chemicals necessary for life.

Now, they’re planning two future missions to take a closer look at whether the icy ocean world has the potential to support life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets
Local lawmakers applaud U.S. Supreme Court conference on NY ammo law
After a buggy crash, which killed two boys and injured four others, the need was there to raise...
Friends & strangers raise money for Amish family after fatal buggy crash
An old sawmill in the town of Stockholm burned down after a fire Wednesday evening.
Town of Stockholm sawmill burns down after Wednesday fire
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address
Lewis County
Tourism gives boost to Lewis County
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect